Arti Singh is now married to Dipak Chauhan. The two got married in an elaborate wedding ceremony. From Govinda to Bipasha Basu, many celebs graced their wedding festivities. It also turned out to be a Bigg Boss 13 re-union as almost all the contestants from that season joined in the festivities.

Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shefali Zariwala, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Singh and many others turned up looking their traditional best for the event. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain also marked their attendance at the do. Amid this BB reunion, the only celeb that was missing from action was Shehnaaz Gill.

Why Shehnaaz gave it a miss

A picture of Shehnaaz video calling Arti Singh to wish her on her wedding has taken over social media. Many on social media were quick to say that she purposely went on a holiday to skip this gathering as it would have reminded her of Sidharth Shukla. And many felt she would remain Shukla's eternal bride.

Reactions

"Feel her pain", wrote a user. "Sidharth Shukla's eternal bride," another user commented. "She didn't come because big boss contests were there..would be difficult to face all .past memories," a social media user wrote. "Respect For Shehnaaz Gill," another social media user commented. "Her heart would have broken all over again," a comment read.

"These people don't understand why she avoided the wedding," another comment read. "With this call, Sana has shut the haters," one more comment read. "They all must be missing Sid," another one of the comments read.