It was recently that we told you that Bigg Boss is taking a toll on Salman Khan's health and owing to the show being extended, Salman is planning to quit for a good few seasons. Even Salman Khan has said that he does not wish to be a part of a show like this anymore and has refrained himself from getting too involved.

Family worried

Salman Khan's family, too, is worried about the actor taking stress and getting affected by negativity. The family does not wish him to host the show anymore. "Salman has recovered from a health issue called Trigeminal Neuralgia, which doesn't allow him to get very angry as it will disturb his nerves. But every week, one or the other participant is getting on to his nerves, which is not good for Salman's health," Deccan Chronicle reported.

"Hence, this is certainly the last season of the show that he will be hosting. He has been wanting to quit for a few seasons now, but somehow the channel and the production house keep getting him back. But now, he has clearly been told by close ones as well that the show should not hurt him in any manner, as his family and friends are concerned for him," the report added.

Salman's take on Bigg Boss

Talking about how Bigg Boss has become a part of Salman Khan, the actor told Mumbai Mirror, "Yeah, a part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out and the other part wants to keep it. And the latter is haavi on the part that wants to throw it out."

He further added, "I like it. It gets stressful, but I learn a lot. And I get to know where the country is going, what is happening to values, morals, scruples and principles. We see it right there, with celebrities. The beauty is once they are out of the house, they are not like that at all. It's not as if they are giving performances, the house makes them like that."

Reports have suggested that Farah Khan might replace Salman Khan as the Bigg Boss host for the extension in this season and for the next season too if Salman finally decides to back out.