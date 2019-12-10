After years and years of being told that Salman Khan would quit hosting Bigg Boss, it appears the time has finally come. Tired of the negativity on the show, Salman Khan has finally decided to quit the show and will not be back for the next season.

Yes, you read it right. Just a few days back, on Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had said that he fears for his reputation by indulging in the negative behaviour of the housemates and now, the latest we hear is that the show is taking a toll on Salman Khan's health. Not just that, even his family does not want him to be associated with the show anymore.

"Salman has recovered from a health issue called Trigeminal Neuralgia, which doesn't allow him to get very angry as it will disturb his nerves. But every week, one or the other participant is getting on to his nerves, which is not good for Salman's health. Hence, this is certainly the last season of the show that he will be hosting. He has been wanting to quit for a few seasons now, but somehow the channel and the production house keep getting him back. But now, he has clearly been told by close ones as well that the show should not hurt him in any manner, as his family and friends are concerned for him," Deccan Chronicle reported.

Asim – Sidharth's fight

For the last three weeks, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's fall-out has created chaos within the house. While the two have often got physical and push each other, there is no end to their constant fights and bickering inside the house. Salman was seen being fed up of their fights and gave them an earful over their threats to each other.

Rashami – Arhaan's love drama

Salman lost his cool and lashed out at Arhaan Khan over him hiding secret of his 'other' family from Rashami Desai. Salman reprimanded Arhaan and broke the news to Rashami and even consoled her by entering into the house.