Unlike many actresses who try to keep pregnancy a secret from the prying eyes of the media, Kareena Kapoor Khan had set an example by flaunting her baby bump throughout her pregnancy. She had even walked the ramp during the Lakme Fashion Week Finale 2016 and had made pregnancy cool in Bollywood.

But when the Nawab couple - Bebo and Saif Ali Khan - broke the news of them expecting a baby in December 2016, speculations started doing the rounds about whether the actress would continue working in films despite the pregnancy or take a break.

Undoubtedly, Kareena wasn't pleased with the way it is being covered and a rather fierce interview with theHindustan Times, she had lashed out at the media for all the noise around her maternity break. "I'm pregnant, not a corpse. And what maternity break? It's the most normal thing on earth to produce a child. It is high time the media backed off, and stop treating me any different than I ever was," she said.

Assuring that her work life would go on as before, the Good Newwz actress had added that the media was behaving appropriately. "I'm just fed-up of people making it (her pregnancy) to be a death of some sort. In fact, it should be a message to a lot of people that marriage or having a family has absolutely nothing to do with my career," she had further added.

Post giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan, the Angrezi Medium actress resumed the shoot of Veere Di Wedding, which also starred Sonam Kapoor. It should be mentioned here that Kareena has been maintaining a perfect balance between her work and raising son Taimur and is an inspiration to many.

Kareena 'rude' behaviour towards a female fan:

In March this year, Kareena came under the scanner of netizens for her behaviour towards a fan who chased her to get a picture. While most often stars oblige to the fans' wishes for selfies, there are some moments when the actors want to be left alone or their conduct gets misunderstood and get trolled for the same.

The actress was called 'rude' and 'arrogant' by netizens when the video of her went viral. In the clip, one of the female fans accidentally pushed the actress and that got her irritated. Though Bebo immediately posed with her for the cameras, she didn't smile and that further irked netizens, who trolled her on social media.

Kareena's professional life:

On the professional front, Kareena, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, is gearing up for her upcoming movies like Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.