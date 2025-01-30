Feb 5 Delhi poll a chance to punish Kejriwal for his lies: Amit Shah

Accusing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of repeatedly lying to mislead Delhi voters, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the fear of an electoral loss has forced the former chief minister to make false remarks on Yamuna 'poison'.

Addressing a rally in Rohini and seeking votes for party candidate Vijender Gupta, Shah said the AAP party stands for "lies, deceit and fraud" as they have failed to deliver on several counts including their promise to close liquor vends in residential areas, making Yamuna as clean as London's River Thames and doubling hospital beds.

He said Kejriwal has accused BJP of mixing poison in Yamuna water but does any single Delhiite believe him?

"It is Kejriwal who has forced Delhiites to drink contaminated water due to failure to clean the Yamuna," said Shah, urging Rohini residents to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and bring the BJP to power in the city to pave the way for double-engine governance.

HM Shah said the AAP is a party which is known to break promises whereas every word that Prime Minister Narendra Modi says is a word etched in stone.

The AAP is spreading lies that the BJP government will stop welfare schemes on coming to power in Delhi but this is not true, he said.

"Let me assure you once again, not a single welfare scheme in Delhi will be stopped when BJP comes to power," said Shah, reminding voters about PM Modi's assurance.

"PM Modi has improved the economy, made it more secure and raised the nation's glory across the globe with the conduct of G20 Summit," he said, repeating the BJP's poll promise of giving Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women, Rs 21,000 for pregnant women and enhancement of widow and old age pension along with health insurance and KG to PG sponsorship of education of needy children.

He said Kejriwal used the money meant for Rohini's development to build his Rs 52 crore Sheesh Mahal – a monument of corruption.

He said voters should press the EVM button with such force that the window panes of Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' come down crashing on February 5.

The election is a golden opportunity for Delhi voters to get rid of the AAPda (destruction) government which has turned the city into a garbage dump and failed on all fronts.

Listing several scams under the AAP rule in Delhi, Shah highlighted the AAP government's failure to fight corruption and punish Congress leaders.

Pointing to 35 drowning deaths in Delhi due to water logging, Shah said, "Step aside Kejriwalji if you can't govern without excuses, the BJP will show you how to deliver on promises."

The Union Home Minister said Delhi will become beautiful once the BJP comes to power and the water supply will also be improved in the city.

He also repeated the BJP's promises for freehold rights for properties of refugees who came from Pakistan during partition, de-sealing of 13,000 shops and health and life insurance schemes for autorickshaw, taxi, e-rickshaw drivers, gig workers and the poor.

(With inputs from IANS)