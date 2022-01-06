Vanitha has been one of the most popular family magazines in Kerala for several decades. The magazine comes with a tagline, ''Sthreekalude Suhruthum Vazhikaattiyum'' which means ''The friend and guide of women." However, the latest edition of Vanitha Magazine is receiving widespread negative criticisms from all corners, and it features Mollywood star Dileep and his family as the cover image.

Netizens troll Vanitha Magazine

It should be noted that Dileep is one of the accused in the notorious actress abduction case, and featuring such a person in the magazine's cover has not gone well with several netizens. Most of the people who saw the cover picture are trolling Vanitha Magazine for not maintaining minimum ethics in their operations.

The move from Vanitha Magazine comes at a time when Dileep is facing the legal heat after director Balachandrakumar revealed several crucial pieces of information regarding the case. Balachandrakumar, in an interview, had claimed that Dileep owns a criminal syndicate named Lions. He also added that Dileep had watched the clip in which the actress was brutally treated.

Is Dileep involved in a sex racket?

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Reporter TV had leaked the letter written by Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the actress abduction case. In the latter, Suni reveals that the abduction of the actress was carried out as per the instructions given by Dileep. He also added that Dileep and several top stars in Mollywood are involved in a sex racket.

Pulsar Suni also noted that actor Siddique was also a part of the conspiracy meeting at Hotel Abad Plaza, Cochin. In the letter, he also claimed that his life is in danger.

Dileep's recent release was Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan which had its direct release on Disney+Hotstar. Upon release, the film received negative reviews from critics and audiences alike.