Motorola launched Moto X4 way back in November 2017 and it was one of best mid-range camera phone. Now, the device has received a generous price cut, which has made the device a compelling buy.

Motorola's Moto X4 was initially launched in two variants—3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage—for Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999. Now, the former is available for Rs 13,999, Rs 7,000 less the MRP, reported prominent Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom.

Even e-commerce sites such as Flipkart and Amazon India are offering the aforementioned Moto X4 models and also the top-end 6GB RAM model at a discounted price, but the price cut is irregular in nature ranging between Rs 7,500 and Rs 3,500 depending on the variant. Consumers are advised to go through different sites to get the best offer.

For those unaware, Moto X4 The Moto X4 flaunts a full HD screen and on the back, it has an all-metal smooth shell with ergonomic design language having a curvaceous body. It is protected by an anodized aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back, to shield the device from getting scratches.

It has a special film below the glass cover on shell's top so that the device reflect light and make the device look different when seen from a different angle.

Furthermore, it comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, meaning users can take the Moto X4 for a dip in the swimming pool. It can survive close to five feet underwater for up to 30 minutes.

The highlight of the Moto X4 is its camera. It boasts dual cameras, one a 12MP with dual autofocus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size and an 8MP with ultra-wide angle lens, 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and are supported by Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), among other features.

On the front, Moto X4 comes packed with a 16MP shooter having f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, dedicated LED-based selfie flash, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama and Face filters, among others.

Another notable aspect of the Moto X4 is its wireless connectivity. Motorola has tied up with a French start-up Tempow that has developed the Tempow Audio Profile (TAP) for its new device. This new-age protocol allows the Moto X4 to stream audio to up to four Bluetooth devices simultaneously and the company promises that they have incorporated adaptive algorithm into the TAP, that eliminates latency among connected Bluetooth speakers.

Other stipulated features include a fingerprint sensor on the home button, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,000mah battery with a TurboPower charger.

Key specifications of Motorola Moto X4:

Model Moto X4 Display 5.2-inch full HD LTPS IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield Pixel density: 424 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Android 7.1 Nougat (Android Oreo coming soon) with Amazon Alexa digital assistant + Google Assistant Processor 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core CPU GPU 650MHZ Adreno 508 RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 2TB Camera Main: dual camera- (12MP dual autofocus Pixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size + 8MP ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field of view sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size) with Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash, Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF), Ultra-wide angle shot, Professional mode, Depth detection and depth effects, Selective Focus, Selective Black & White (beta), Background Replacement (beta), Spot Color Landmark/Object Recognition, Scan barcodes/QR codes/Business cards, Panorama, Slo-motion video, Best shot, Video recording: 2160P/4K (30fps), 1080P (60fps), 720P (30fps), 480P (30fps)

Front: 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, Selfie flash / light, adaptive low light mode(best in 4MP mode), Selfie panorama, Face filters, Beautification mode, Professional mode Battery 3,000mAh (non-removable) 15W TurboPower charger (up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes charging) Network 4G-LTE (Cat.11 DL/Cat.5 UL: depending on region of sale) Add-ons 1P68 water-and-dust resistant certification, fingerprint sensor, single Nano SIM card, Bluetooth 5.0 (BR/EDR/BLE), Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz +5GHz), NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Type-CTM USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, front-ported speaker, 3-Mics;Moto Experiences: moto display, moto voice, moto actions, moto guard, moto sound experience, moto key, one-button navigation Dimensions 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99 mm (9.45 mm at camera bump) Weight 16gg Colours Super Black/Sterling Blue Price (MRP) 3GB RAM + 32GB storage: Rs 20,999

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 22,999

6GB RAM +64GB storage: Rs 24,999

