After getting information about the movement of three suspicious persons, security forces on Monday launched a massive combing and search operation (CASO) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources said that a native of Purani Poonch village noticed the movement of at least three suspicious people in the early hours and shared the information with the police. As the forces are already on alert following a recent terror attack in the district, a joint operation of the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched.

"Forces immediately set up a cordon and conducted house-to-house searches but did not find any suspicious people", reports said.

Locals said that this was the second time in a fortnight that the movement of suspicious people under the cover of darkness has been picked up by a villager. They also demanded a permanent security post in the village for protection.

Reports said that the search operation is going on Purani Poonch, Khakha Nawan, and Jernally Mohalla of Poonch.

Security forces are already on alert in Poonch after April 20 attack

Security forces are already on high alert and the set-up is fully activated following the terror attack in Bhatta Dhurian in which five soldiers were killed on April 20 in which five soldiers have lost their lives in the line of duty.

For the last month, a massive search operation to track down the terrorists is underway in Bhata Dhurian following the ambush on the army vehicle carrying fruits and other items to a border village for an Iftar that was to be hosted by the Rashtriya Rifles unit on April 20.

Security forces are also undertaking Operation Trinetra in neighbouring border district of Rajouri's Kandi forests following the killing of five paratroopers in an explosion triggered by terrorists.

Northern Army Commander reviewed operation preparedness in Rajouri on Saturday

To review operational preparedness, Army Commander, General Officer of Commanding, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on Saturday visited Rajouri and held a meeting with field commanders of Ace of Spades Division and Romeo Force. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command visited the Rajouri sector to review operational preparedness.

The Army further said that the Commander appreciated the troops for maintaining the highest levels of preparedness.

Pertinent to mention here that the Army Commander has paid over half a dozen visits to Rajouri and Poonch areas in the last two months, especially after the terrorist attack at Bhata Dhurian and the encounter at Kesari Hill.

Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh, on April 28 stated that around twelve terrorists are active in this area who are involved in different terror incidents adding that a terror module run by a decades-old OGW from Gursai has also been busted and vital leads have been received in the case.