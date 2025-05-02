Pakistani artist Arsalan Naseer has indirectly blamed Fawad Khan for the ban on the Instagram accounts of several celebs from Pakistan in India. Naseer took a dig at Fawad after the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebs like Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan became inaccessible to Indian users. Naseer said that the film was done by Fawad, the 'issue' was on the border but it was his account, which got banned.

Arsalan takes a dig

Further calling Khan "ice age gilhari (squirrel), Arsalan wrote on social media, "Fawad Bhai film aap ne ki... masla border pe shuru ho gaya... ban mai ho gaya. Mind na karna lekin aap woh 'Ice Age' wali gilehri hain..."(Fawad brother you did the film, the issue happened at the border but I got banned. Please don't mind but you are the (ice age squirrel)."

Abir Gulaal's future uncertain

After the Pahalgam attack, the future of Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming film hangs in the balance. 'Abir Gulaal' was all set to release in theatres on May 9. However, owing to the ban on Pakistani artists and the controversy after the Pahalgam attack; the future of the film remains uncertain. Despite no fault of hers, Vaani Kapoor was slammed for working with Fawad Khan after the attack.

Vaani praises Fawad

Amid the question mark on the release of 'Abir Gulaal', Vaani Kapoor attended the premiere of 'Raid 2' with Ajay Devgn. The diva looked smashing as she arrived looking every bit of the role she is playing in the film. Vaani made heads turn with her dazzling smile leaving all the noise around 'Abir Gulaal' behind her.

Vaani had praised Fawad during a live chat and had called him a "no ego" person. "He's easy, no ego, no hassle kinds... he's just so gifted that you are gonna level up. One thing I haven't said, we were doing interviews all day long, I love the way very organically you say your lines, it looks very natural, doesn't look performative, doesn't look rehearsed, scripted dialogue nahi lagta hai," she had said.