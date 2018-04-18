Pakistani actor Fawad Khan celebrated his wife Sadaf's birthday on April 17 in Lahore. It was a private celebration with only close friends of the couple's from the industry in attendance.

Fawad's Humsafar co-star Mahira Khan, Urwa Hocane, designer Faraz Manan, musician Goher Mumtaz were among the guests at the party, Times Now reported.

The bash was held at a posh banquet hall and was beautifully decorated with chandeliers. Several pictures and videos of the extravagant celebrations have surfaced online and have already gone viral.

For the special day, birthday girl Sadaf donned a black top and grey skirt while Fawad looked dapper in blazer and black trousers. In a video, Sadaf was seen cutting the birthday cake while Fawad kissed her.

Meanwhile, Mahira and Fawad, who are loved by millions for their TV show Humsafar, recently had a reunion selfie at the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2018). Mahira tweeted a selfie with Fawad and actor Hamza Ali Abbasi along with a caption that read: "Hogaya chase #PSL2018 #fatsosofMJ.

Coming to Mahira, the Raees actress was recently in news when reports of her secret meet with alleged former beau, Ranbir Kapoor, in London made headlines.

While Mahira was in London for the promotion of her film and other professional commitments, Ranbir despite boarding the flight to Mumbai after wrapping up Brahmastra schedule in Bulgaria, got off at London where the flight had a layover. The buzz was that the two alleged former lovebirds met and spent some quality time together.