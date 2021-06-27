Ever since PUBG Mobile was banned in India, there was a large void in battle-royale gaming genre. With alternatives like Call of Duty: Mobile, Free Fire and more, FAU-G emerged as one of the popular choices in India. Since new modes in battle-royale games keep the players engaged, TDM matches have been quite popular and FAU-G finally gets the much-anticipated Team Deathmatch, albeit as a beta release.

Announcing the new development on Twitter, developer nCORE Games said that FAUG TDM Mode beta release is now available for download in India. The developer had earlier planned to roll out the in-game mode on June 21, but missed the deadline by a week.

With the beta release, only a limited number of players will be allowed to take FAUG TDM for an early spin. Provided the limited slots haven't been filled, players can download the early version of TDM mode before it is rolled out publicly.

"Get into the campaign mode and become a valiant soldier OR get your battle buddies and stack your aiming and tracking skills against a team of 5 in an unforgivingly fast and hostile PVP team deathmatch mode. Choose from a range of lethal weapons and experience a soldier's thrill and adrenaline rush at the forefront of battle! Experience fast action-packed gameplay in a closed sandbox with 5 opposing combatants and real-world inspired weapons," the developer notes.

How to download FAUG TDM Beta?

Bullets will fly when FAUG face their dushman in deadly team battles! Join beta release of FAUG's TDM mode & let your feedback be heard! Limited slots only!



Download now https://t.co/v9kL8PfnTC — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) June 27, 2021

Here's how FAUG players can download the TDM mode before anyone else.

Step 1: Download and install FAUG from Play Store

Step 2: Make sure your phone is connected to Wi-Fi as the TDM map size is 300MB

Step 3: Download TDM Beta from within the game as an additional game mode

Step 4: Once downloaded, you can start playing TDM in 5v5 match

Currently, FAUG TDM has only one map called Bazaar, which is set in a fictional city in Rajasthan called Udaighat. The map offers a sub-urban environment, coupled with ample cover and vantage points to take that defining shot and cement your victory.