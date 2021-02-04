Following tensions on the border, it was in September 2020 that India banned several Chinese apps including the popular shooting game PUBG. Even though this decision received negative responses from all corners, an unflinching Central Government banned PUBG under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Later, FAU-G, the made in India PUBG alternative was launched on January 26, 2021.

FAU-G: The Indian alternative to PUBG

FAU-G mobile game was launched on India's Republic Day, and in the initial days, several gamers downloaded and started playing this game. The game was also rated well by users, and its initial rating was above 4.5 stars. However, over the past few days, the rating started declining dramatically, and now, it is just 3 stars.

Why the rating of FAU-G is dropping drastically?

According to industry experts, fans of PUBG might be the main reason behind the drastic rating drop of FAU-G in Google Playstore. It should be noted that there are many users who gave a one-star rating to the Indian game, and these people could be mostly the ardent fans of PUBG.

Some of these people have posted several negative reviews about the game on Playstore, and many of these reviews clearly hint at the fact that they have not played the game. It should be noted that India was PUBG's largest market with more than 175 million downloads and 24% of global users.

The future of FAU-G

Even though the rating of FAU-G is dropping dramatically in Google Playstore, Bengaluru-based nCore Games which developed this action game strongly believes that their product will retain momentum in Google Playstore in the coming days.

The company has also never called FAU-G the Indian alternative to PUBG. The first episode of this action-packed mobile game is set in the Galvan valley. According to reports, makers of this game are expected to bring more modes that include battle royale mode, and the availability of highly advanced weapons.