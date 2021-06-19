After PUBG Mobile India was banned last year, the game's designer Krafton decided to release a new version with a new avatar and a new name for the country: Battleground Mobile India. PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) was a popular mobile game among teenagers and Generation Z.

PUBG and several other apps were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, according to top cyber law expert Virag Gupta, since they were involved in behaviour that jeopardised the country's sovereignty and integrity.

"Since the prohibition was enacted, the government has been unable to get control of massive volumes of data pertaining to millions of Indians. The relaunch of PUBG Mobile under a new setup could be a huge corporate swindle that warrants an inquiry by the Home Ministry and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into its ties to the previous owner, data IP rights holders, and Chinese ties "Gupta was interviewed by IANS.

"In view of the prohibition order from last year, the government should direct Google Play Store in India not to allow the game with new branding," Gupta added. "Other banned games will re-enter India using the same method."

According to Pavan Duggal, a seasoned cyber law expert, India lacks a specialised law and policy on mobile applications."It is not conceivable for an app that has been prohibited to change its appearance or avatar, as well as its manner of operation, and re-enter India," Duggal told IANS.

"In the context of the mobile app ecosystem, India must quickly implement the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules, 2021, so that mobile app developers and mobile app service providers can also adhere to the due diligence norms stipulated therein," he said.

Online gaming in India and Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton, a South Korean business with ties to Tencent, the Chinese internet behemoth, controls a major portion of PUBG Mobile. PUBG Corporation announced its return to India in November of last year, announcing the launch of an Indian subsidiary and a new game and intentions to invest $100 million in the nation to support the video game, esports, entertainment and IT industries.

The introduction of Battlegrounds Mobile India by Krafton has sparked a lot of excitement among PUBG aficionados.

On whatever platform, seven out of ten urban Indians currently play video or smartphone games. India is currently among the top ten gaming countries in the world, according to YouGov.

Today's gamers in India have an average of seven games on their mobile phones. According to the latest data from market research firm CMR, they regularly play at least four of these games.

"India's app economy has reached a fork in the road as a result of the pandemic. Whether it's for hyper-casual, casual, or serious users, mobile gaming is becoming increasingly democratised. As a result of their social isolation, users are turning to social networking apps for comfort. "CMR's Head-Industry Intelligence Group, Prabhu Ram, made the observation. "Given India's app economy's immense market potential, it's no surprise that multinationals could seek to re-enter the field," he told IANS.

Predicted to grow at 29%

The online casual gaming business in India is predicted to grow at a 29 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY 21 and FY 25 to reach Rs 169 billion, according to a report by KPMG in India. In FY 21, the segment was valued at Rs 60 billion, accounting for 44 per cent of total online gambling revenues. On the other hand, industry participants hailed PUBG's arrival with new branding.

The battle royale game is back in a new guise as 'Battlegrounds Mobile India,' with additional features tailored to its Indian audience. This would give India's community-driven, passionate esports industry a major boost, according to Parth Chadha, founder of EWar Games.

"Young gamers are transitioning at an unprecedented rate from non-serious or amateur mobile gamers to mid-core or hardcore 'pro' level players. We believe that not only experienced PUBG players, but also lesser-known but talented players, have a lot of potentials." Chadha declared in a statement.

(With inputs from IANS)