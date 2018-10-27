Fatima Sana Shaikh, who became an overnight star with her wrestling avatar in Dangal, has revealed the qualities she is looking for in her boyfriend or groom-to-be and the way to her heart.

The Thugs Of Hindostan actress on Friday walked the ramp at the second edition of Wedding Junction show in Mumbai. Going by the theme, Fatima was asked to list some qualities that she is looking for in her groom-to-be.

To which Fatima told ANI, "He should be humorous, somebody who can make me laugh. He should be intelligent, someone who can teach me things. He should also smell good."

On the work front, Fatima will be seen playing the role of a fierce warrior in Thugs Of Hindostan. In the trailer, she looked quite convincing and pulled off the action sequences firing bow and arrow like a professional.

Thugs of Hindostan is based on a novel by Philip Meadows Taylor, published in 1839, called Confessions of a Thug. It details the lives and activities of a gang of thugs, who posed serious challenges to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century. Starring Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan along with Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film will the hit the theatres this Diwali on November 8.

(With ANI Inputs)