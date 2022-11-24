Fatima Sana Shaikh was one of the handful of guests at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement bash. The couple got engaged in a close knit ceremony with just family and very close friends in attendance. While Ira chose to go with a red gown, Nupur looked dapper in a black suit. Fatima Sana Shaikh also attended the event in a white ensemble.

Fatima's comment

Several pictures and videos of Ira and Nupur from the ceremony have now taken over the internet. Now, Fatima has reshared one of the posts and written, "Ayeeee cuties... Kya awkward log ho (what awkward people you are) @nupur_shikhare @khan.ira." Ira was quick to respond and said, "It's true but we're cute in our awkwardness."

Nupur also reacted and wrote, "Haan woh toh hain Par kya mazza aaya. (Yes, it is but had so much fun)?" For those who feel the tweet was made in sarcasm, it wasn't. Let us tell you that Fatima shares a close bond with Aamir Khan and his family. And her equation with Ira Khan is no different. Fatima was once rumoured to be dating Aamir Khan. When the superstar broke the news of separation from his wife, Kiran Rao, many again called out Shaikh.

When Fatima reacted to dating news with Aamir

Reacting to one such report, Fatima had said, "A bunch of strangers, whom I've never met, are writing things about me. They don't even know if there's any truth to it. People reading it assume that I'm 'not a good person'. You feel like telling that person, 'Ask me, I'll give you an answer."