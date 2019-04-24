After the gruesome Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka, the plot took a major twist after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the ghastly attack. In another major turn of horrific events, Fatima Ibrahim, the wife of millionaire-turned-suicide bomber Inshaf Ahmed Ibrahim, blew herself with her unborn baby and three kids after the police raided their residence. Three policemen were also killed in the incident.

Inshaf, 33, along with his brother Ilham Ahmed Ibrahim, 31, were behind the blasts at churches and hotels in the island nation which killed 359 people and injuring many more on April 21.

Fatima, the intelligence sources said, is believed to have been present amid a group of veiled suicide bombers swearing allegiance to the Islamic State, whose images were released by the jihadist organisation on Tuesday night. She can be seen, the sources said, on the right-hand side of the frame, standing behind her husband, reports Firstpost.

Inshaf and Ilham were the sons of one of the wealthiest man in Sri Lanka, Mohammed Yusuf Ibrahim, who had contested elections on a Janatha Vimukhthi Peramuna party ticket. He was a close friend of Sri Lankan minister Rishath Batiudeen and was often seen at the former President Mahinda Rajapakse's functions, adds the report.

Mohammed Yusuf Ibrahim and his youngest son Ijaz Ahmed Ibrahim, 30, are being questioned by the police over the blasts.

Fatima detonated the bomb fearing that she might be arrested by the police for her involvement in the terror outfit. She blew herself in the 3 storeyed luxury home at Dematagoda along with her kids.

Inshaf owned a manufacturing plant, Colossus Copper in Colombo, which according to the investigators was used for making the suicide bomb vests used in the attack. On Sunday, nine workers of the factory were arrested along with the manager.

The Sri Lankan defence ministry has stated that the terror attacks were carried out as a retaliation against the Christchurch massacre in New Zealand.