Grand Theft Auto is a matured-rated game suited for teens and adults for the violent and gory content that it brings. From murder to theft and prostitution to drugs, the GTA series has it all. No parents in their sanity would want their young kids playing the game. But little did anyone know how a game like GTA could actually be good even for 3-year-olds. Yes, you read that right.

A father-daughter duo from Japan has redefined the entire nature of the GTA game, making it suitable even for young, really young kids. A Japanese Twitter user learned about this 3-year-old playing the M-rated game and her father allowing it and as anyone would react, he was surprised. After seeing how the young Japanese girl was playing GTA under the supervision of her father, he couldn't believe to have seen such a side of the popular game even exists.

A good Samaritan

In a viral tweet, Twitter user sakai0129 said: "When my friend told me, 'My three-year-old daughter has been playing Grand Theft Auto' I thought he was crazy. But then he explained, 'She never steals cars, and waits at intersections for the light to turn green, just like you're supposed to in real life. She takes the helicopters for peaceful sightseeing flights and rides the trains.'"

If you take a second to think and reflect, it is actually possible. All that violence, theft is all optional. The smart father was able to turn the game, which is suitable for adults for its content, into an educational tool and no one saw that coming.

Netizens laud, advise caution

Several users reacted positively, lauding the father and daughter for turning GTA into an educational tool. However, there must be great responsibility as the GTA is designed in such a way that even the slightest wrong action could have repercussions like bumping into a random civilian could trigger them to hit you or even start shooting at you. This is something a 3-year-old shouldn't learn.

But the Twitter user clarified that his friend supervises his daughter while playing the game, ensuring she doesn't trigger any aggression, walk into violent heists or strip clubs in the game.