As the entire world is suffering from Coronavirus pandemic, Epic Games Store tried to help all the gamers by making Rockstar Studios' Grand Theft Auto or GTA 5 completely free of cost for a week. GTA 5 can be downloaded for free until May 21 on the Epic Games Store.

It won't be wrong to say that GTA 5 is one of the most iconic video games of all time. Rockstar Studios' game has been sold over 120 million copies, making it one of the highest-earning video games of all time. The latest edition in the GTA series is currently being offered completely free of cost until May 21 on the Epic Games Store.

Not only this, but the free GTA 5 version for PC also is not the basic version of the game, instead, it is one of the premium editions that come with a $1 million cash bonus that users can spend inside GTA online.

After Epic Games announced that they have made GTA 5 completely free, thousands of users head to the store to get their hands on the free copy of the game. This resulted in crashing the website, which was later resolved by the developers.

How to download Free GTA 5 for PC from Epic Games Store:

Go to EpicGames.com

If you already have an account then log in with the credentials or simply sign-up for a new account

Set up two-factor authentication by going to Account > Passwords and Security > Set up 2FA

After setting two-factor authentication, go back to home and search for GTA 5

It will bring up the game and click on Get

In the Order Page, click on the order button to add the game to your library.

How to install GTA 5 on your PC:

After adding the game into your library, click on download and install the Epic Games Launcher

Login to your account in the launcher

Tab the library option.

Select GTA 5 and press Install

It should be noted here that GTA 5 is around 100GB in size so it is recommended to download and install the game when your system is connected to a good Wi-Fi signal.

The free $1 million cash bonus will be added to the player's online account after 7 to 10 days after playing it for the very first time.