Grand Theft Auto fans are desperately waiting to get their hands on GTA 6 — another multiplayer game that will offer an open world full of adventure and missions. A Rockstar leaker has now confirmed that the story of the upcoming GTA is already finished and the gaming studio will soon enter into the development.

As per a report by ScreenRant, the story of GTA 6 is apparently finished. User Liberty93 from Rockstar Mag (a French fansite dedicated to games developed by Rockstar) recently claimed that the story of Grand Theft Auto 6 was wrapped up prior to the departure of Rockstar's head writer, Dan Houser. The user went on to claim that the upcoming game will have the soul of the original series.

This should be noted here that the story goes on to several changes when the game enters the development stage. The same happened with Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 — the game's story was completed way back in 2012 but it went on multiple changes and it was then released for public in October 2018.

So, if we follow Rockstar's previous development cycle and believe that the story of GTA 6 is indeed completed then we will have the game with us in 2026. That is a long wait to play the game but given the Rockstar's history, the game that we will get would surpass the popularity of all the previous games.

What to expect from GTA 6?

There have been several reports as to what gamers can expect from Grand Theft Auto 6. After the fantastic storyline and gameplay in GTA V, gamers are expecting to see the more open world and some great missions.

There were several reports that GTA 6 will begin in London and will also have a female lead this time. In all the previous GTA series, there was not a single female lead and it would be amazing to see what Rockstar does with a female character as there is a lot of potential.

As of now, there is no confirmation to when the next edition of GTA will release but since Rockstar released Red Dead Redemption 2 two years ago only and is still focused on the GTA V online missions and campaigns, it will probably take a couple of years to hear some substantial news from the studio.