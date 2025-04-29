Richa Chadha is enjoying every bit of motherhood. Richa and Ali Fazal welcomed their baby girl in July, last year. The two have been trying to spend majority of their time with their baby girl ever since. Amid her motherhood duties, Richa was spotted at the airport by shutterbugs this morning.

The Cabaret actress made a casual entry at the airport looking comfortable in her outfit. Without any makeup or styled up hair, Richa smiled at the paps and even struck a light hearted conversation. While a section appreciated her simplicity, trolls were quick to judge her on her outfit.

Gets trolled

"Forgot to wear palazzo?" asked a user.

"What has happened to her? Why is she looking like this?" asked another user.

"Richa chaddha forgets to wear full chaddha," a user took a dig.

"Where is the bottom of the outfit?" another user asked.

"Forgot bottom at home in rush," read a comment.

"She's looking like Archana Puran Singh," read another comment.

"What kind of a fashion is this?" a social media user asked.

"Looks like she is wearing a sack," another social media user wrote.

"We don't roam around like this even at home. How do they get the confidence to go to airport looking like this?" an Instagram user asked.

"Pathetic dressing sense," another Instagram user commented.

However, those trolling the actress over her outfit, should remember that celebrities too can have their off days and choose not to make stylish appearances each and every time.

Richa Chadha is one of the most talented actresses of the industry. With films like 'Masaan', 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Fukrey'; the actress has proved her mettle.