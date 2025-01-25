Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary has made a whole new fan following ever since her Bigg Boss journey. From her non diplomatic attitude, unconditional love to impeccable style file; the diva was one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss season 16. From desi outfits to western couture; Priyanka is known for carrying outfits with utmost grace and confidence.

Social media reactions

However, her recent outing has grabbed the limelight for all the wrong reasons. The diva went up and about in the city flaunting her enviable figure in a backless top and jeans. Priyanka looked quite bold with her choice of outfit and did total justice to the look. However, some on social media found it too bold to digest.

"Where is the dislike button?" asked a user. "The fashion of going almost nude," another user commented. "Doesn't she feel cold?" asked a social media user. "She is clearly uncomfortable in it," a person opined. "Why wear when worry about where its going," another person questioned.

"Don't they look at what they are wearing before stepping out?" asked a social media user. "How do they dare to wear such outfit?" another social media user questioned. Priyanka Chahar Chaudary often gets body shamed for being too thin. The diva had once revealed in an interview that the same happened to her on Bigg Boss too.

On being body shamed

"I have faced body shaming in fact it happened in the Bigg Boss house as well. Now, there is an awareness about it but people still body shame others for being overweight or underweight. I was shamed for being underweight. I feel after 25 everyone's body needs exercise. It's not always that you are working out to get a hot, attractive figure, sometimes you can be working out to be healthy physically. Everyone has their own choice as to why they want to do it," she had told TOI.