The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Faridabad, Vikram Kapoor, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his house with his revolver. The incident took place on Wednesday (August 14) morning.

The 59-year-old lived with his wife in Police Lines in Faridabad's Sector 30. His wife said that she was in another room when she heard gunshots from the bedroom.

Faridabad police confirmed his death and issued a statement. Faridabad Police Public Relation Officer Sube Singh said, "With great sadness, it is to inform you that DCP of NIT Faridabad Vikram Kapoor has shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 30, Faridabad at 6:00 am. The cause of the suicide is being investigated."

Navdeep Singh Virk, the additional director general of police, said that the police officers have reached the scene and are currently conducting investigating. They are also trying to ascertain the reason behind the suicide, Hindustan Times reports.

Kapoor was promoted to IPS from the Harayana police services by the state government in 2017. He was due to retire in 2020.