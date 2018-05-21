Citing India's 133rd ranking among 156 nations in the 2018 World Happiness Report, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged people to observe Sunday as "no-criticism day." India has to improve in the happiness rankings and shun negativity from everyday life, he added.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Raahgiri, government's people-administration connect initiative, in Kurukshetra. He said Sunday is Fun day where — F is for forgiveness, U stands for untying oneself and N for no-criticism at least one day in a week, Press Trust of India reported. People should always be happy and positive and steer clear of negativity in life, he stated.

The chief minister also advised the youth to focus on what they can do for India rather than wondering what the nation does for them, the report added.

"What is surprising is that despite being one of the fastest growing economies of the world and having a life expectancy over 70 years, we are among the 25 unhappiest countries on the planet," Khattar said.

"Pakistan at 75, China at 86, Bhutan at 97, Bangladesh at 115 and Sri Lanka at 116 are way ahead of us. Among the 25 happiest countries in the world, Finland, Norway and Denmark are among the first three, the US is eighteenth and Britain nineteenth," he added.

The World Happiness Report is an annual publication of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network that focuses on six parameters — income, healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom, trust and generosity.

The Chief Minister also flagged off several activities at the event. Khattar expressed happiness over Raahgiri initiative that started in 2013 in Gurugram, Harayana. It is currently being held in 13 other districts across the state.