Farhan Akhtar might have forgiven Naseeruddin Shah for his unflattering comments but certainly hasn't forgotten. It was in an interview back in 2013 that the veteran actor had declared how he wasn't a fan of Farhan's acting or his films. Shah had said that he doesn't care for Farhan's films but added that he admires him.

Naseer's comments

Farhan and Naseeruddin shared screen space in 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' as father and son. Now, years later, when Farhan was asked if he ever reached out to the prolific actor over his statements; the actor denied. Akhtar reasoned that if he would have seen someone junior to him making any mistake or if he had feedback for anyone, he would have given it to them personally.

Farhan said that if he would ever feel that someone needs a point of his observation, he wouldn't hesitate in calling up that person. He added that he would even ask that person over for tea or coffee and share the observation with him. Something, Naseer didn't do.

Farhan miffed

The 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor said that he didn't see any love or respect in the way Naseeruddin Shah made the comment. "But it has to be done with a certain degree of love, and a certain degree of respect for the other person. I felt that it didn't come from that place. I just felt it was just like a statement just thrown out publicly. I felt that then this person doesn't respect you... so why should I reach out to a person who doesn't respect me?" he told Galatta.

Farhan also added that since the renowned actor knows him, his father, mother and just about everyone in his family; he could have easily said that to him personally. "It was very clear to me that if he really did genuinely feel that... he knows my dad, Shabana, my mom and me... we worked together in ZNMD, so it would have been the easiest thing for him to say that I want to speak to you, why don't you come over!" he added.

What had Naseeruddin Shah said

"Farhan Akhtar's films I clearly don't care for. I liked his first film, Dil Chahta Hai. He's a tremendous person and has so many facets to him. Tomorrow I won't be surprised if I hear that he cooked a 10 course meal to perfection. He sings, acts, produces films and writes. I think it's great he's doing whatever he can. I'm not a great fan of his acting or his films. But I admire him," he had told TOI.