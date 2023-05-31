Naseeruddin Shah has never minced his words when it comes to politics or films. The veteran actor recently opened up about the unsettling times we are living in. He added that Muslim hating has become a fashion statement even among educated people.

"Oh sure, these are worrying times absolutely. The kind of stuff that's pure, undisguised propaganda is being lapped up and it's a reflection of the zeitgeist of the times," the Sarfarosh actor told Indian Express.

He went on to add, "Muslim hating is fashionable these days, even among educated people. It's what the ruling party has very cleverly tapped into this nerve. We talk about secular this, democracy that, so why are you introducing religion into everything?"

On why Bollywood stays mum

Naseeruddin also spoke about why Bollywood remains mum on topics of importance. He mentioned Aryan Khan's arrest and that it was all done to prove that if they can do it to the biggest star of the country, they can do it to anyone. He opined that the stars have a lot to lose, they face a lot of humiliation and that, perhaps could be the reason behind their silence.

"I think they all are scared of the amount they have to lose and the personal harassment. I think the imprisonment of young Aryan Khan was a message that if we can do this (to) Shah Rukh (Khan) we can do it to anybody, so watch out. That was the message," he told PTI.