Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi have always been the unconventional parents. From their world views, film choices to relationships; everything has been out-of-the-box. Now, in a recent interview, the screenwriter and lyricist said that he gets perplexed when he visits somewhere and people ask why his son and actor Farhan Akhtar didn't accompany him.

Javed's undiplomatic answer

"I have a very small family. I just have one son and one daughter, and me and Shabana (Azmi). It's just me and Shabana who stay together. My daughter has a separate home, and my son has a separate home," he said in a video posted by Zaidi Channel. He further mentioned how seeking appointment and meeting family members was a thing in US back then but has even seeped into India now.

Javed Akhtar said that now taking appointment and meeting a family members seems perfectly fine to him. The legendary song writer added that even when he has to meet his son or vice versa, they seek each other's appointment 4-5 days in advance.

Seeking appointment

"When I came here, some people asked me 'You didn't get Farhan along with you?' Is he jobless or what? I have to call him before seeing him, or he calls me to ask when we can meet. Usually, we fix an appointment that's after 3-5 days. This is bound to happen. Such is life," he said.

Javed Akhtar's statement comes amid rumours of Shibani Dandekar being pregnant with her first child with Farhan Akhtar. However, Shabana Azmi soon clarified that those were just rumours with no truth to it. Farhan and Shibani got married on February 19, 2022, in Khandala. Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani and has two daughters with her - Shakya and Akira.