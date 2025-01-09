These days, celebrities often fall prey to social media rumours. On Thursday, January 9, 2025, Farhan Akhtar celebrated his 51st birthday. The actor's midnight birthday celebration was attended by his wife, Shibani Dandekar; his stepmother, actress Shabana Azmi; and his father, lyricist Javed Akhtar. Actor, director, and choreographer Farah Khan was also part of the festivities.

For those unaware, Farah Khan shares her birthday with Farhan Akhtar.

Shibani and Farhan Akhtar are all set to embrace parenthood: Reports

Amid cake and celebrations galore, social media was abuzz with rumours of star couple Shibani and Farhan Akhtar embracing parenthood this year. On Thursday, it was widely reported that Shibani is pregnant and they will officially announce it anytime soon.

However, the couple didn't react to the ongoing rumours.

Is Shibani pregnant?

The rumours were put to rest by veteran actress Shabana Azmi, Farhan's stepmother.

Speaking to ETimes, Shabana clarified that there is no truth to the reports.

Birthday celebrations

On Wednesday night, Zoya Akhtar hosted a birthday bash for Farhan, his sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar and Farah Khan. Sharing a picture from the celebrations, Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Bring it in."

Shibani on receiving hate for inter-faith marriage

Earlier, on a podcast with Rhea Chakraborty, Shibani revealed terrible comments she had received when she started dating Farhan.

Shibani said, "Daily when I started my relationship with Farhan, people used to say these two things to me: 'love jihad and gold digger.' What am I supposed to do with that? I am not going to cry myself to bed because people are saying these things."

About Farhan and Shibani's personal life

The couple dated for almost three years before tying the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members on February 19, 2022, in Khandala.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The couple tied the knot in 2000 but parted ways in 2017. They share two daughters, Shakya and Akira.

Work Front

Farhan will be directing a road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021. However, there's no update on the film's production and release yet.

He will also direct 'Don 3' headlined by Ranveer Singh. Shibani was recently seen in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's web series 'Made in Heaven 2'.