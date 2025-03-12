Farhan Akhtar on recovering from meniscus tear and surgery: Life's getting back on track

Actor Farhan Akhtar has shared an update on his health, revealing that life is "getting back on track" after a meniscus tear and subsequent surgery.

In his latest post, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor revealed he had suffered a meniscus tear last year and underwent surgery in December to address the issue. Opening up about his recovery, Farhan expressed his gratitude and optimism as he continues to heal and regain his strength. On Wednesday, Akhtar posted a photo of him and penned a caption that read, "Life's getting back on track .. Had a meniscus tear last year and a surgery in December to take care of it. Thank you Dr Vivek Shetty, for allaying any fear I had about the procedure and recovery."

Farhan added, "Now, with the support of my awesome trainers @samir_jaura & @drewnealpt, finally beginning to pack some load onto the knee and start my way back to where I love my mind and body to be..Ups and downs are all part of the journey. We got to keep moving. Let's go #takeitoutside #fitnessgoals #sweat #blood #tears #effort #reward."

In the image, Farhan could be seen wearing a sleeveless t-shirt with shorts and shoes.

Meanwhile, the 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor recently made headlines for reuniting with Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol for the campaign, "Zindagi Ko Yas Bol." The five-episode series will follow the trio on thrilling adventures, reigniting the film ZNMD's spirit of friendship and excitement.

Interestingly, fourteen years after 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' Farhan, Hrithik, and Abhay reunited for a thrilling series, which feels like the perfect follow-up to their iconic journey. The series takes them to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, where they dive into a range of exciting challenges, saying "Yas" to every adventure.

On March 1, the actors shared a picture together on social media, wearing outfits reminiscent of those from "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara," posing on an open road while sitting in a car.

The caption read, "It took time, but we finally said YAS," accompanied by hashtags like "#ZindagiKoYasBol" and "#collab (sic)."

(With inputs from IANS)