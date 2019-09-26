Bollywood filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who is presenting the Hindi version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will host a conversation with Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi on Indian Cinema as a part of its promotion.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is the most anticipated film, is scheduled for its release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages on October 2. Ram Charan, who has bankrolled it, has already planned to adopt several brand new promotional strategies for it. The publicity works are now going on in full swing.

Excel Entertainment is jointly presenting the Hindi version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with AA Films and its owner Farhan Akhtar has also got some unique plans for its promotion. He will host the two-hour chat between Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi, which will take place in Mumbai tomorrow. Both the stars will share anecdotes from their journeys and their experience while shooting the period drama.

During the conversation, they will also shed light on the 19th-century freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy, who spearheaded the rebellion against the British East India Company in 1846. The makers will share the video on social media along with the cast and crew of the film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a period drama based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India. The movie features an ensemble cast of Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Kichcha Sudeep, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika.

Talking about Sye Raa, producer Ram Charan says, "Producing Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has made it possible to realise my father's dream, and Amitabh Bachchan's collaboration on this project has made it even more special. Farhan will be hosting a round table interaction with both these remarkable legends to discuss their journeys, friendship and the evolution of Indian cinema."