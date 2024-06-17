Fardeen Khan is the latest celebrity to come out and speak in support of Sharmin Segal. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, who plays the role of Alamzeb in the eight-part series, has been a victim of trolling and many have called her 'expressionless' throughout the series. Fardeen has called the trolling 'unfortunate' and added that she has done a good performance.

Fardeen condemns trolling

Fardeen Khan has said that even though everyone has a right to like or dislike a performance, but trolling is wrong. He also said that he feels that Sharmin did a good job in Heeramandi. He also added that it was a strong performance and also a great starter for her career. "I think it's extremely unfortunate, the whole trolling aspect of it. Everyone has a right to like or unlike someone's performance but this whole trolling aspect is something that is simply wrong and not done and I believe she has done a very decent job in Heeramandi," he said.

Fardeen further told Zoom, "She has a very complex challenging role and she was working with some mega talent out there. For me she came across strong and it was a great start for her career and started acting in general." Many celebs from the starcast have come out to support the actress.

Jason Shah called her acting 'one tone'

However, Sharmin's co-star, Jason Shah said that he felt her acting was quite one-tone. He also added that even Bhansali kept asking her to act from her heart and not from her head. "I remember Sanjay also saying, 'Stop acting from your head, act from your heart'. But I don't know, maybe that's what they wanted from her. Maybe that was the one tone that they were looking for from this character. But that's the director's call," he told Entertainment Live.