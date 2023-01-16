Filmmaker Sajid Khan and internet sensation Abdu Rozik both made voluntary exit in the same week from Bigg Boss 16, leaving their fans in utmost shock on Saturday, January 14. Soon after this, 'Tees Maar Khan' director Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle to share pictures with her director-brother Sajid Khan and singer-wrestler Abdu Rozik.

Farah Khan shares photo with Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik

The photos showed the trio posing happily as they enjoyed their burger and fries party outside the chaos of Bigg Boss house. Farah captioned the post, "My 2 favourites this season of #biggboss16...sometimes its even better to just win hearts". She used 'mandli', 'family' and 'burgir' as the hashtags on the post. The post has been loved not only by fans, but prominent celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Bhavana Pandey, Kashmera Shah, Yuvika Chaudhary and several others have also reacted to the post.

The other photos showed Farah donning a black full sleeves top with black pants, while Abdu was seen twinning with her as he wore a black glittery coat with black T-shirt and pair of black pants. Sajid was dressed in denims jacket with pair of black pants. In another picture, Farah and Abdu made a heart with their hands, while in another Sajid with Abdu looked adorable as they posed together.

"My 2 favourites...finally home"

Reacting to the pictures, one of the fans said, "Best surprise picture, mandali (group) could get," while another commented, "Tum logo ne toh aag laga di BB mai (You guys have rocked on Bigg Boss show)." A fan of Abdu and Sajid's wrote, "Show is boring without these two guys." A fourth comment read, "Both are heart of Bigg Boss 16...."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Farah also shared photos of Sajid and Abdu and wrote, "My 2 favourites...finally home (finally home)." She added, "Long son, short son...sometimes winning hearts is even better" for another solo photo of Sajid Khan with Abdu.

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan took a voluntarily exit from Bigg Boss 16 to shoot for his upcoming film titled '100 percent'. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi and John Abraham.