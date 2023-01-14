Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the most watched reality shows because of all the drama and conflict and now the show is slowly approaching its finale on February 12. As we move forward towards the end of this season, tonight's episode will see the exit of one of the most-loved Bigg Boss contestants in the entire history of the show, Abdu Rozik. Yes, you read that right.

Abdu Rozik to leave Bigg Boss 16

According to reports, Abdu will leave Salman Khan's show due to his prior work commitments. Popular social media page that goes by the name The Khabri had also confirmed the news of Abdu Rozik coming out of the show as his journey will come to an end on January 12. The tweet read, "Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave Bigg Boss 16 house on Jan 12 due to prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and this will be the end of his journey on the show."

Exclusive #AbduRozik to leave #BiggBoss16 house on 12 Jan because of prior commitments, someone special will come to take him out and that will be end of journey for him — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 8, 2023

However, this is not new as we at International Business Times had earlier reported that the Tajikstani singer's stint will be short-lived as he may have to leave the house again in January 2023 after he came back from his previous break in order to fulfil his professional commitments outside the house. But this time he will be taking a permanent exit from the Bigg Boss house.

As soon as the news was confirmed on social media, netizens shared their grief and requested both the makers and Abdu's team to let him stay in the game. One user said, "Please dont take him out now It's just the matter of one month Dont give us such sudden attacks ..last one month guys ..I am not ready," while another said, "I request the team of@Abdurozikartist to let him stay in the #BiggBoss house and complete his journey as we #AbduRozik fans want to see him in the finale. We request you'll to delay whatever prior work commitment he has."

Check the tweets here:

Abdu will be missed definitely! Good for him he’ll get to explore now! BB anyway is very toxic environment, the way saj*d manipulates him and sumbul is so difficult to watch sometimes! He did great in the show??? — Madiha khaled (@xmadihakhaledx) January 8, 2023

We want him to be till finale. I would say bb16 is being biased to him. They doesn’t want him to be a part of finale please don’t let him go. Let him stay till 12th feb. — shivi (@ShivyMalhotra) January 9, 2023

#AbduRozik no plz ??? I am watching bb16 only because of Abdu .....if that will happen then i will stop watching bb16 as it's nothing worth watching without abdu . #BiggBoss16 — adeela nasreen (@adeela89) January 8, 2023

I request the team of @Abdurozikartist to let him stay in the #BiggBoss house and complete his journey as we #AbduRozik fans want to see him in the finale. We request you'll to delay whatever prior work commitment he has. #BiggBoss16 — Heya (@shahheya20) January 8, 2023

@Abdurozikartist Please dont take him out now? It’s just the matter of one month?



Dont give us such sudden attacks ..last one month guys ..I am not ready ?



Mere #ShiBdu ?❤️‍?

#ShivThakare #AbduRozik — mariam celin (@celin_mariam) January 8, 2023

Sreejita De eliminated from show

On the work front, Abdu Rozik, who enjoys a massive fan following on his social media, will be soon seen in Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Earlier, he gained enormous popularity with his song 'Chota Bhaijaan'. The 19-year-old managed to make a special place in everyone's hearts both inside the Bigg Boss house as well as outside with his adorable personality, cute antics and sweet voice.

Meanwhile, Sreejita De has also been evicted from the show during the elimination segment at Shukrvaar Ka Vaar. It is expected that the last few weeks will see a lot of twists and turns before one of the contestants win the trophy.