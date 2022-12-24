Bigg Boss 16 fans as well as the housemates were left in shock after Tajikstani singer Abdu Rozik made his exit from the show on the December 17th episode. Ever since his exit due to his other work commitments, fans have been missing his presence majorly. But now it seems, the wait is over!

Abdu Rozik is back in Bigg Boss house

Yes, you read it right. If reports are to be believed, the most-loved contestant of Bigg Boss 16 is back in the show and was reportedly spotted in the Live Feed that streams on the OTT platform Voot. In addition, the popular social media page that goes by the name Bigg Boss Tak has also confirmed Abdu Rozik's re-entry in the BB house by sharing the news on Twitter. The tweet reads, "BREAKING & CONFIRMED! #BiggBoss_Tak Abdu Rozik is BACK! Abdu re-enters the #BiggBoss16 house. He is currently inside the house."

BREAKING & CONFIRMED! #BiggBoss_Tak



Abdu Rozik is BACK!



Abdu re-enters the #BiggBoss16 house. He is currently inside the house.



Retweet If Happy!!!! — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 22, 2022

However, there are reports that the Tajikstani singer's stint will be short-lived as he may have to leave the house again in January 2023 in order to fulfil his professional commitments outside the house. But there is no official confirmation regarding this yet.

Meanwhile, according to The Khabri, Ankit Gupta will get eliminated from the show this week after his fellow housemates jointly decided to show him the exit door. In a surprising twist, host Salman Khan gave all the housemates an option to press the buzzer and nominate contestants for elimination for having the least contribution on the show.

Ankit Gupta shown the exit door

During the process, Ankit received the most number of votes from the housemates which led to his eviction from the show. Apart from Ankit, Sreejita De, Tina Dutta and Vikas Manaktala were also nominated this week who got luckily saved from eviction.

On the other hand, the show has got an extension of four weeks till February 2023 as the show witnessed a significant increase in viewership. It is expected that the last seven weeks will see a lot of twists and turns before one of the contestants win the trophy.