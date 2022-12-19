https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/776672/bigg-boss-16-who-highest-paid-contestant-this-season.jpg IBTimes IN

Bigg Boss and Naagin are undoubtedly two most popular shows of Colors channel and have been running successfully for quite some time. While Bigg Boss is in its 16th season, there are reports that Ekta Kapoor's Naagin is gearing up to return with a new season next year and the makers have already shortlisted two names for the show and those are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Naagin 6 to go off air in 2023

Yes, you read it right! Bigg Boss and Naagin have strong connection and it seems it will continue to be so as either of the two will reportedly replace Tejasswi Prakash, who had won Bigg Boss 15 and was cast to play the lead in Naagin 6.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan's manager is already in talks with the Naagin makers and is waiting for the 'Imlie' actress to come out of the BB house to finalise the lead role in the 7th season of Naagin.

Meanwhile, reports also state that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's team is also aiming for the lead role in Naagin 7, however, it seems that the actress herself is not very keen on doing the show.

Makers to approach Archana Gautam?

On the other hand, some also claim that the Naagin team is also planning to approach Archana Gautam for the role considering her popularity. Well, while the online debate goes on, we need to wait for the final announcement which may happen in the finale week of Bigg Boss 16 like last year.

Coming to the show schedule of Colors, while Naagin 6 is likely to end in the last week of January 2023, Bigg Boss has got extended for four more weeks, postponing the finale to February 2023.