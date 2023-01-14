Bigg Boss 16 is slowly coming closer to its grand finale on February 12 and this week the viewers will witness two shocking eliminations that may bring changes in the house, especially in the mandali.

According to reports, filmmaker Sajid Khan will take an exit from the reality show as his "minimum guarantee" is over. But, he will not come out alone as he will leave the show with the cutest contestant Abdu Rozik.

Sajid Khan exits Bigg Boss 16 house

Though, other details are still under the wraps, the news of Sajid Khan's exit has been confirmed by the Twitter page of 'The Khabri', which gives daily exclusive reports about the contestants and the 'Bigg Boss' show. The page tweeted, "Confirmed! #BiggBoss16 #SajidKhan is also coming out of the house today, MG (minimum guarantee) expired today."

Confirmed! #BiggBoss16 #SajidKhan is also coming out the house today, MG expired today? — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 12, 2023

Sajid Khan has been earning a lot of flak on Twitter ever since he started his journey on Bigg Boss 16. Initially, fans demanded his removal from the show due to his involvement in #MeToo controversy and later Sajid Khan's attitude in the show had also irked the BB fans even more.

Be it Gautam Vig, Tina Dutta or Shalin Bhanot, Sajid's mean behaviour towards the contestants has always been the topic of discussion both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. In of the episodes, the 'Housefull' director was heard claiming that he sees himself in the finale in an arrogant tone following nominations and that had annoyed the fans. He had said, "Meri nominations se na kabhi phati, na kabhi phategi (I am never scared of the nominations and will never be). I see myself in the finale, and I see a few of them with me in the finale."

Salman Khan to leave the show?

Meanwhile, the show will also reportedly witness another big change as filmmaker Karan Johar will reportedly take over the hosting of the show as Salman Khan cannot continue hosting due to his other work commitments.

Well, this does not come as a surprise since Salman had mentioned earlier that he might host the show if the channel communicates accordingly. Bigg Boss 16 got an extension of one month and the now the finale is slated to be held on February 12. As a result of which, Karan Johar, who had hosted Bigg Boss OTT, will be back to host the show from now on.

Earlier in this season itself, Karan had come to host one episode and will be back from next week. According to reports, the makers will make an official announcement for the same very soon.