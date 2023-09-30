Farah Khan is known for her unabashed and unfiltered statements. The ace filmmaker recently shared a reel with comedian Munawar Faruqui and has left us all in splits. In the reel, Farah and Munawar can be seen poking fun at Raj Kundra after expressing to make a biopic on him. It all starts with the Tees Maar Khan director asking the Lock Upp winner to think of a movie idea.

Munawar and Farah's banter

Munawar tells her to make a biopic. This leaves Farah excited and agrees with him saying, "Biopics bahut chal rahi hai (Biopics are working well)." Munawar then asks her to make in on 'Raj'. "Tameez se naam le, Raj Kapoor ji hain, tere dost hai kya (Talk with respect he is Raj Kapoor, not your friend)."

Poking fun at Raj Kundra

Munawar then hints at another Raj and Farah confuses it to be Manoj Kumar. She adds, "I am not going to go there again." However, when Munawar whispers "Raj Kundra", Khan pokes fun and says, "Uski picture Shilpa Shetty bhi nahi dekhegi (even Shilpa Shetty won't watch his film)." Their reel seems to be a promo for some upcoming project.

Farah breaks silence on Lalbaugcharaja visit

After being trolled for looking intoxicated during her lalbaugcharaja darshan, Farah Khan has broken her silence. In a long note, she said it was all worth it and also thanked the volunteers, police and security.

"Had the most amazing darshan of #lalbaughcharaja .. right at his feet.. despite whatever ul see in videos of me looking incapacitated due to crowds i just want to say it was all worth it thank you to the security, the volunteers , n the police who handle such crowds daily with such care n understanding.. n thank you to my dearest @sonu_sood for taking me with him. N @rakesh_kothari24 for personally escorting me.Its a divine experience for every mumbaikar #ganpatibappamorya," Farah wrote.