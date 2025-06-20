Farah Khan is known for her unfiltered and non-diplomatic statements. As the ace choreographer reached Mona Singh's home for her new vlog, she heaped praise on Mona for her acting in 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' Khan apologized to Aamir Khan and said that 'Mona Singh' was the best thing about the film and said that even she is aware of it.

"Mona, you were so good in Laal Singh Chadha yaar. I am sorry, Aamir, but she was the best thing in Laal Singh Chaddha. Like you were so good. Tujhe pata hai hi, tu hai achi actor!" Farah told her. Laal Singh Chadda was the remake of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'. Starring Aamir and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles, the film was released in 2022.

However, despite receiving thumbs up from the critics, it failed to strike a chord with the audience. The film broke Aamir's streak of hits and left him shocked too. Bollywood's 'Mr. Perfectionist' revealed that it was after a long time that his film didn't do well, so there was a sea of people coming up to him to ask if he was doing okay.

"It's a film close to my heart. Advait, Kareena and the whole cast and crew worked hard, and it didn't do well. Two things happened: after a long time, my film didn't work, so family and friends would come home to ask me, If I'm okay?' I realized that I'm getting a lot of love after a flop. That was the funny side of it," Aamir Khan once told ABP News.

"I remember telling Kiran once, I made so many mistakes in this film on so many levels. Thank God I made these mistakes in just one film. Emotionally, I'm hurt that the film has not worked. I've taken time to absorb the grief," Aamir further added.