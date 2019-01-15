The release of NTR: Kathanayakudu has created the demand for a biopic on former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nadendla Bhaskara Rao (NBR) and many filmgoers have urged Ram Gopal Varma to do it.

After graduating from Osmania University, Hyderabad, Nadendla Bhaskara Rao started his professional career as a lawyer. He contested elections on Congress ticket and entered the AP state assembly in 1978. He served as a Minister of state in Chenna Reddy's cabinet. Along with NT Rama Rao, he played major role in formation of Telugu Desam Party in 1982. He was considered as the guide of NTR, who was new to politics.

Bhaskara Rao joined NTR cabinet as Finance minister after TDP won assembly elections in 1983. Outers pulled a coup on the NTR government in August 1984 and Bhaskara Rao went on to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh with the support of Congress. During these days, NTR was undergoing an angiogram in the US and it was deemed to be a backstabbing to the latter. But he served as CM just for 31 days.

Following his resignation as CM, Nadendla Bhaskara Rao had reportedly stayed away from the politics. Days after NTR: Kathanayakudu hit the screens, the former CM gave interviews to some YouTube to clarify certain aspects and also expose other faces of NTR. This interview created a lot of buzz on social media.

After seeing the response for his interview, Ram Gopal Varma, who is doing another biopic on NTR, took to Twitter to take a dig at NTR: Kathanayakudu. The director tweeted, "In the process of the NTR films intentions of making NTR famous, NBR seems to have become more famous. The YouTube number of views of NBR are beating ticket sales...This just proves no one can predict neither God nor the Public."

The real-life story of Nadendla Bhaskara Rao and turmoil in the TDP in the initial stages are not known to many and it can an exciting subject for a political thriller. Some filmgoers responded to Ram Gopal Varma and requested to plan a biographical movie on NBR. Here are some of their comments.

Venkat Akella‏ @AkellaVenkat

Hi RGV sir, why don't you plan making a biopic on NBR? It will be the biggest success of all your biopic films.

Amarendar99 @amarendar991

You are correct RGV sir..I didn't want to watch NBR interview in IDreams. But I watched just because of L'NTR and now expections are set..please show Donga loafer CBN's character as much as possible.. don't hesitate.people will receive you..

Mondretysivakumar‏ @lokeshsivakumar

Please consider NBR point of view also in the movie. Looks like He has good insight on that particular situation

MAHESHOMANIAC®‏ @MAHESHOMANIAC