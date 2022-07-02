Nikki Tamboli, who participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 has been tested positive for Covid-19 infection. The starlet confirmed this news on her official Instagram page and revealed that she is suffering from ''heavy'' symptoms.

Tamboli also requested her close contacts to take a Covid test at the earliest.

Nikki Tamboli facing severe Covid symptoms

After being tested positive for Covid, she wrote on her Instagram page, "Hello everyone, I have tested positive for covid-19 with heavy symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself where I am taking necessary precautions. Humble request to the ones who have come in my contact to get themselves tested at the earliest! And urge people to wear masks and continue to follow the Covid protocol."

Nikki Tamboli has a huge fan following on social media platforms, and post the release of this news, her fans are praying for her speedy recovery.

Nikki Tamboli: All you need to know

Nikki Tamboli rose to fame after her appearance in the 14th edition of Bigg Boss. Later, she was also part of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Tamboli has also acted in the blockbuster Kollywood movie Kanchana 3. She has also acted in multiple Telugu movies.