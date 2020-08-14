Diljit Dosanjh's latest Punjabi album G.O.A.T., which was released on July 30, has been creating waves worldwide. The title track of the album, went on to create a sensation on YouTube with more than 11 million views in less than 24 hours of its release.

Not just fans are going crazy over the songs but celebrities from the entertainment industry - singers Gurdas Maan, Badshah, Yo Yo Honey Singh as well as actors Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia - too have been praising Diljit's latest release.

While the album has been trending on Youtube and Spotify, the track G.O.A.T has been making a lot of noise on social media as well. Fans across the world have also been grooving to G.O.A.T title track and Clash song. The singer has shared a few on his Instagram page as well. Take a look at some of the fabulous dance performances on G.O.A.T. by fans of the singer-actor.

About G.O.A.T:

The album G.O.A.T., short for Greatest of All Time, has an amalgamation of catchy lyrics and peppy beats and depicts the singer's 18 years journey in showbiz. Diljit who enjoys a massive fan base, had to take to social media to create buzz for the album.

Diljit's movies:

Diljit, who is best known for singing popular Punjabi numbers, made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Udta Punjab that had Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. He also starred in Phillauri, Soorma and Good Newwz.

About his upcoming movies, the Good Newwz actor said has a lot of films in the pipeline. "I'm working on a Netflix project with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie was set to start shooting 10 days before the lockdown, but filming was halted (due to Covid-19). We will resume shooting after the restrictions are lifted. I also have a Punjabi movie coming out soon. It's a period film called Jodi. Then, I have two Hindi films - one I've already shot while the other one will hopefully start filming soon. So, there's a lot of movies I'm working on," he told a leading daily.