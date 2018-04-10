Batgirl
Warner Bros recently revealed that Batgirl was still in works by announcing the new recruit for the DC film. The production house revealed that they have found Batgirl's scriptwriter in Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson.

The news about the new addition to the crew, shared by The Hollywood Reporter, comes two months after The Avengers director Joss Whedon stepped down from the directorial duties of Batgirl.

Batgirl's story will revolve around Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham Police Commissioner James Gordon.

Hodson is known for her work on the upcoming Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, penned down Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl starrer thriller Unforgettable, has been a part of the writers' room for Transformers and Ology.

While it was wise for Warner Bros to recruit a female writer, who also has had a history with the production house, a few fans are unimpressed by the new recruit given the reaction to her previous projects.

Hodson has been associated with Unforgettable and Shut In that have received a 25 percent and 8 percent rating respectively on Rotten Tomatoes. These reviews have raised concerns among fans.

Others have decided to put their faith in her:

Batgirl still doesn't have a director or the lead in place.