Warner Bros recently revealed that Batgirl was still in works by announcing the new recruit for the DC film. The production house revealed that they have found Batgirl's scriptwriter in Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson.

The news about the new addition to the crew, shared by The Hollywood Reporter, comes two months after The Avengers director Joss Whedon stepped down from the directorial duties of Batgirl.

Batgirl's story will revolve around Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham Police Commissioner James Gordon.

Hodson is known for her work on the upcoming Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, penned down Rosario Dawson and Katherine Heigl starrer thriller Unforgettable, has been a part of the writers' room for Transformers and Ology.

While it was wise for Warner Bros to recruit a female writer, who also has had a history with the production house, a few fans are unimpressed by the new recruit given the reaction to her previous projects.

Hodson has been associated with Unforgettable and Shut In that have received a 25 percent and 8 percent rating respectively on Rotten Tomatoes. These reviews have raised concerns among fans.

The writers credits are Shut In and Unforgettable. Someone looked at her resume and thought quality? — Jean-Paul Beaubier (@JPNorthstar) April 9, 2018 Ya terrible choice like most of wb have been lately:/ still have hope for aqua man though — Chris Andrews (@ChrisAn11912948) April 10, 2018 Just more and more bad decisions by #DCEU — JediKnight89 (@Knight89Jedi) April 10, 2018

Others have decided to put their faith in her:

Joke or not. She was a screen writer on both those. I'm sure the final outcome on those films falls on director I'm sure. Mind you if she was director with those numbers, I'd be concerned. But hopefully WB is done giving chances to shitty directors — Victor Buttaro (@CmputrBlu) April 10, 2018 Give her a chance...Im very Happy to hear Batgirl is still happening — Dave M (@DavesXenaFever) April 10, 2018 If you actually looked at the movies she wrote you would see that she wasn't the only writer on those movies and others worked with her, hopefully she will acrually do her best on this movie — Tameer (@TameerEthanovic) April 10, 2018

Batgirl still doesn't have a director or the lead in place.