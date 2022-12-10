After Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jackie Chan, Freida Pinto graced the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival. And the latest to join the festival was the heartthrob of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

The two stars attended the closing ceremony of the festival and sat next to each other near the stage. For the night, Hrithik wore a black tuxedo while Mahira was seen in a sleeveless golden-coloured gown with a shimmery transparent cape over it.

Several pictures and videos of the two actors smiling and talking with each other emerged online on Friday.

Fans of Mahira and Hrithik can't stop gushing over their priceless candid click.

I want to look at the way Hrithik looking at mahira pic.twitter.com/3MKcc7Rrfw — Ashfaq Ali (@ASHFAQALI1) December 9, 2022

Apart from this Hrithik Roshan turned teacher at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The actor taught the hook step from his song Ek Pal Ka Jeena to the host of the festival, Raya Abirached. Take a look at the video below.

At the festival, Hrithik met Jackie Chan and posed for pictures.

Hrithik also shared pictures from the Red Sea festival event on his social media. Fans and friends from the industry flocked to his comment section and heaped praise for his look.

Meet up of two greats



Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Chan#RedSeaIFF22 pic.twitter.com/ssYLvj9soR — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) December 9, 2022

But it was his girlfriend Saba Azad's comment that caught our attention.

Saba Azad dropped heart and smiley emojis in the comment section. While actors Anil Kapoor and Gajraj Rao dropped fire emojis.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha. He will be a part of Fighter, The film stars Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. Helmed by Siddharth Anand Fighter, which is slated to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.