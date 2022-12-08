Bollywood stars are gracing the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival that is being held in Jeddah. After Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, newly minted dad Ranbir Kapoor attended the ongoing Film Festival. During the event, Ranbir spoke at length about the debacle of his film Shamsheera, his mistakes, foraying into the direction, whether he will take up Hollywood projects in near future just like wifey Alia Bhatt and last but not least he also showed how to pronounce his daughter Raha's name.

Ranbir Kapoor is the man of the hour, not only are his hands full with back-to-back films but he is also enjoying parenthood. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022, in Mumbai, since then Ranbir is busy juggling between shoots and giving the utmost time to his family. Ranbir Kapoor recently graced the Red Sea Film Festival and looked dapper in his bearded look.

For his red-carpet appearance, Ranbir Kapoor wore a navy-blue check-print blazer over a white shirt. Apart from addressing the press present at the event, the actor also did a brief meet and greet session with his fans.

Ranbir Kapoor on Hollywood plans

Speaking candidly with Deadline about his Hollywood plans he said, "I'd never say never, but I'm pretty content with the kind of opportunities that are coming my way in my country in my language. I'd rather act in my language because it comes naturally to me. But never say never."

On his films not working

After four long years, Ranbir Kapoor made a striking comeback with Shamshera. It was released in July this year, but the film failed to charm the audiences. During the event, Ranbir emphasised his films that didn't work well. Ranbir told Deadline at the festival, "It was a big box office disaster, but the biggest mistake I made on Shamshera was that I stuck on a beard. When you're shooting in the heat and stick on a beard, it's like your face is melting."

He also spoke about Jagga Jasoos, which was released in 2017 co-starring Katrina Kaif. He said, "It's a film that I produced. It was a passion project. It was directed by Anurag Basu. It was a very heartwarming and sweet idea, but it didn't do well, which really hurt," and added, "That's the only film in my career that hurt me."

On Bollywood films not working well at the box-office post-pandemic

"The entire culture of going to a theatre for a community viewing of a movie seems like it's dying, and it's only there for the big ticket films, " said Ranbir at the film festival.

On his future plans

Ranbir Kapoor talks about foraying intro direction, he says, "I have always wanted to direct and make a movie. But I've really not mustered the courage to write a story. I have always waited for a story to come to me naturally. But the f*** up is that I'm not a writer, and I'm really shy when it comes to sharing my ideas with other people. But I'm working on it, and it's in my ten-year plan: To start directing movies and hopefully act in them too."

Ranbir Kapoor revealed how his daughter's name Raha is pronounced.

In the clip that is doing the rounds on social media from his interview at the Red Sea film festival, Ranbir pronounced his daughter Raha's name for the first time.

When the host congratulated him he replied, saying "Yes, thank you. Her name is Raha," he said. Ranbir pronounced it as "Raa-Haa."

Alia Bhatt announces the name of her daughter Raha Kapoor

Last month, newly minted mommy Alia had taken to her social media and shared the name of her daughter. She wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings... Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Professional front

Ranbir is busy shooting for Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He will also feature in an untitled Luv Ranjan project, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.