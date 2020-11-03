Shah Rukh Khan's turned 55 on November 2 and this year's birthday celebration is quite unique. Every year, it is the massive crowd outside SRK's Mannat that makes for a social media buzz, the highlight of this year's birthday, much like last year, was Shah Rukh's name on the world's tallest building.

Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up with Shah Rukh Khan's name and a special birthday message. SRK, humbled by this gesture, thanked Mohamed Alabbar, founder and chairman of Emaar Properties, which owns the Burj Khalifa.

As cool as it might be, anyone would have wished having their name on the 828-meter tall facade. And for some, it might even be possible to have a birthday wish like King Khan. But for a price.

How much does it cost for ads on Burj Khalifa?

One might need to be royally rich to be able to get their message displayed on the Burj Khalifa. Like ROYALLY. According to a report in 2019, Dubai-based marketing agency Mullen Lowe MENA, which manages the lighting displays on the Burj Khalifa, revealed that it costs at least AED250,000 to get your name on the world's tallest building.

To give you a perspective, it costs around Rs 50 lakh or about $68,000. And that's for a three-minute message during the weekdays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The same ad would cost you AED350,000 at the weekends. That is around $95,000 or about Rs 70 lakh.

If those 3 minutes are not enough. You can get five three minute impressions any night between 7 p.m. and midnight, you'll need to shell out AED 1 million (about Rs 2 crore or $272K). Now, that's sure to put a sizeable dent in your savings - but not if it's for that special someone and it's easier to trade your Beemer.