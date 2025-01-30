Fans are ecstatic to see Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy after more than 12 years. Viratians thronged to Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. Fans went berserk seeing their favourite cricketer, and thousands of supporters started hooting and chanting "RCB, RCB" as they welcomed Kohli back to the competition.

On Thursday, Delhi's captain Ayush Badoni won the toss against Railways and chose to bowl first.

Needless to say, Virat Kohli's presence on the field for Delhi's clash against Railways was a momentous occasion to witness.

Amid high-level security, a fan breached the security and ran towards the ground. As soon as he saw Virat playing, the emotional fan bowed down to Kohli and touched his feet before security intervened and escorted him out. Virat Kohli urged the security not to punish the fan.

Take a look at the viral video:

Stampede Erupts as Virat Kohli Makes Ranji Comeback

Not just on the ground, but Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy also saw a sea of people outside the stadium, hoping to get a glimpse of Kohli in action. The crowd intensity resulted in a stampede outside the stadium as spectators pushed and pulled to get a closer look at the batting great. This led to three people getting injured, with one requiring a bandage on their leg.

A security guard also sustained injuries during the commotion. The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) security, along with the police, provided medical assistance to the injured fans and attempted to manage the crowd control situation. In addition, a police bike was damaged.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's last appearance in the Ranji Trophy came in 2012 when Delhi faced Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.