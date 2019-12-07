All that glitters is not gold! Our entertainment industry is no different. There is a harsh reality that exists behind all the glitter of the glamour world. We all feel that celebs lead a lavish life but that's not the truth. Celebs have gone through a rough patch in their life like many of us have. Here's a list of celebs who have gone bankrupt and emerged successfully

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood's Shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan went through a rough patch in his life when his company ABCL incurred heavy debts. The actor went bankrupt; it was only his stint in KBC that saved him.

Shahrukh Khan

Few of them know that King Khan had almost suffered bankruptcy after the release of his film Ra.One. The film also couldn't turn out to be an average that couldn't bring business at the box office.

Jackie Shroff

Bollywood's Jaggu dada had to face the brunt of his failure at the box office. He had taken a loan from producer Sajid Nadiadwala which he couldn't repay. Sajid has even taken a legal action to recover the dues from Jackie but due to Salman's intervention it never happened and Jackie had to sell all of his property to repay the dues.

A K Hangal

Actor A K Hangal went bankrupt and couldn't even afford his medical expenditure. When his condition came in limelight many Bollywood stars extended a helping hand to the actor.

Jagdish Mali

Bollywood's famous photographer Jagdish Mali, father of actress Antara Mali sold his studios in his worst days and was found on the streets by model Mink Brar. He later died due to multi-organ failure.

Preity Zinta

The dimpled beauty Preity Zinta also went through some tough days. Though she hasn't ever admitted this but her first home production movie 'Ishq In Paris' was a dud at the box office and so the actress incurred heavy debts. There are reports that writer Abbas Tyrewala accused the actress of the non-payment of dues. Once again Salman came for the rescue of his old friend Preity Zinta.