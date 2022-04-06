The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked the 42nd anniversary of its founding. It organised a number of events, including blood donation camps across the country, to mark the anniversary. Envoys from several nations have been invited to the BJP headquarters in New Delhi for a celebration.

Syama Prasad Mookherjee created the party, which was previously known as Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), in 1951. In 1977, the BJS was combined with a number of other parties, resulting in the founding of the Janata Party. The Janata Party's National Executive Council banned its members from holding dual membership in the party and the RSS in 1980. As a result, former Jana Sangh members broke away from the party and founded the BJP on April 6, 1980.

BJP is strengthening India: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the party's workers, MPs, and MLAs on the occasion of the party's 42nd foundation day on Wednesday, saying that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kohima, the BJP has been strengthening the resolve of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a thinly veiled swipe at the opposition, stated that family-led parties have never allowed the country's youth to advance. "They have always been betrayed," PM Modi added. "And today we should be proud that today BJP is the only party which is alerting the country of this problem."

PM Modi said that this year's foundation day is important for three reasons, said. "The first is that it coincides with the country's 75th year of independence," he added. "The second reason is the rapidly changing global conditions, the changing global order," he said. "The third reason is equally important. A few weeks ago, the double engine governments of the BJP have returned in four states."