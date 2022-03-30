Delhi state election commission has directed the departments across the NCT to call back staff in their respective department till further notice. In an order dated 29th March 2022, the election commission said that the decision has been taken after the central government tabled a bill, Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to reunify the three MCDs in Delhi last week.

Since the process will be time taking, the EC said it is directing the returning officers 'to allow the staff requisitioned by them for the purpose of General Municipal Elections, to work in their respective departments till further orders.'

The order read, "Due to prevailing circumstances wherein the Government of India has introduced a bill in Parliament for the unification of three Municipal Corporations of Delhi, General Elections to Municipal Corporation(s) may take some time, Therefore, all the Returning Officers are hereby advised to allow the staff requisitioned by them for the purpose of General Municipal Elections, to work in their respective departments till further orders."

Delhi MCD Reunification

The decision to merge the three municipal corporations, which has caused the municipal elections in Delhi to be postponed, has turned into yet another major political squabble between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which governs the Centre and the three MCDs, and the Aam Aadmi Party, which is the main contender in the MCD elections.

The AAP has also questioned the timing of the action, pointing out that the Centre announced its intention to merge the three civic bodies only 30 minutes before the Delhi state election commission was set to release the MCD poll schedule on March 9.