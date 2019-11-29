After the tremendous success of Amazon Prime's original series, The Family Man, the makers of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer are set to treat viewers with the Season 2 soon.

The first season was highly appreciated by the audience (both India and abroad) and critics alike for its relatable characters, freshness in the storyline and for blending humour in the thriller. Besides the talented cast, Bajpayee's stellar performance as Srikant Tiwari had left the audience curious about the new season. The Family Man was the most-watched Amazon original series in India.

The Season 2 marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni. Samantha will join the older cast comprising Bajpayee, National Award-winner Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar and Sharad Kelkar among others.

What fans can expect from Season 2

The Family Man Season 2 promises more edge-of-the-seat drama and thrill. Hence, fans can expect a thicker plot than the previous one. "While we hoped that audiences would like and relate to the show, what has truly overwhelmed us is the magnitude of love we received within days of the release. Our pan-Indian cast has also been getting amazing appreciation from audiences across the country. We are delighted to announce that together with Amazon Prime Video, we are coming back with a new season that promises more edge-of-the-seat drama and thrill – the plot will thicken!," Creators of The Family Man, Raj & DK, said in a statement.

Manoj Bajpayee overwhelmed with the response in Season 1

Bajpayee too is overwhelmed with the appreciation he received from the audience. "There is no better feeling for an actor than being appreciated by the audience and fans. The response received on my performance in The Family Man has been overwhelming and I am grateful to Raj and DK and Amazon Prime Video for their faith in me and giving me an opportunity to play the flawed but extremely relatable Srikant Tiwari. The experience of working with Amazon Prime Video has been phenomenal and I am truly excited for Season 2," he said.

Samantha Akkineni on her digital debut with Season 2

Popular south actress Samantha Akkineni, who is making her digital debut with the new season, said, "With the digital space booming, I knew I had to be a part of this revolution. What better way to make my digital debut, than with one of India's most loved series - The Family Man. I have loved Raj & DK's work and given the global reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn't have asked for better partners. The role I play for the show is diametrically different from anything I have done before. It will certainly surprise and delight my fans."