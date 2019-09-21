The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by two extremely talented actors - Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi. During the episode, Pankaj got teary-eyed talking about his fanboy moment when he met Manoj during his struggling days.

In a promo that was released by the channel, Manoj shared a story about Pankaj, which he had told him while they were working on Gangs Of Wasseypur. Manoj said how Pankaj told him that he had stolen his slippers once during his struggling days. Pankaj then narrated the entire incident on the show.

Pankaj shared, "I received a call that Manoj Bajpai ji is in the hotel where he (Pankaj) worked in the kitchen of the hotel. I used to do theatre back then so the kitchen staff knew about my love for cinema. I had clearly instructed the team that whenever Manoj ji orders anything from his room, I will be the one to take it. So I went to the room, greeted him and told that I also work in theatres. I touched his feet and came back. Next day he checked out but left his slippers behind. When the housekeeping supervisor informed me about it, I said don't submit it, give it to me."

He further shared, "Eklavya ki tarah agar main inke khadau mein apna paer daal lu (If like Eklavya I, too, could put my feet in his slipper)." Soon after, Pankaj got extremely emotional and Manoj immediately got up and hugged him. Both the actors received a standing ovation from the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show as well as the audience.

Meanwhile, the host of the show, Kapil is gearing up to experience fatherhood soon. Kapil, who tied the knot with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 2018, is expecting their first child this December.

Talking about Ginni's pregnancy, the 38-year-old had told Mumbai Mirror, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health."